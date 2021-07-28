Preparing for battle

Eric Bendig is young and energetic with a desire to produce a winner. The Philip Simmons High School football coach is always ready for football.

The Iron Horses and other teams that compete in the High School League can hold their first practice Friday, July 30. The Iron Horses will hit the field for the first time at 8 a.m.

“It’s just a fun time of the year,” said Bendig, who led his team to a second-place finish in Region 6-AA last fall and an appearance in the playoffs. “It’s just one of those great times of the year. The varsity is set and we’re ready to put on the pads and get ready to scrimmage and play other teams. I have many things to do in the offseason, and I love it when we’re back to X’s and O’s.

Bishop England also opens practice on Friday. Coach John Cantey’s squad went 4-3 last fall, including 3-2 in Region 8-AAA. But the Bishops failed to make the playoffs as each region was limited to two playoff teams, rather than four, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bendig said his team’s goals are the same as last year’s: Win the region title and make a deep run in the playoffs after getting knocked out in the first round the past couple of years. Bendig also wants his team to fare well against non-region foes, including BE and Hanahan, two natural rivals because of location and history.

Bendig said interest in the program continues to grow. He says 110-120 players, from seventh- to 12th grade should be at the first practice, with more players expected to join the team in the first week.

The Bishops will be young. Coach John Cantey said last year’s squad had 20 seniors including running back Michael Long and quarterback Ed Marinaro, a duo that accounted for a good chunk of the offense. This year’s squad will have seven seniors.

Cantey expects 42 players to be at the first practice Friday.

“The weird thing is that we have 50 players out for the JV team,” Cantey said. “We’re busting at the seams. We usually have about 35 players on the JV team.”

Cantey said the higher numbers are a result of recruiting BE athletes who play other sports such as baseball or lacrosse.

This season will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Bishops’ first ever state title in football. The Bishops also claimed the title in 2012.

“It seems like forever,” Cantey said of the first state title. “The funny thing is we have a couple players from that team, Danny Croghan and Austin Wall, on the coaching staff.”

High School League protocol mandates that teams can practice with only helmets the first two days. Then it’s helmet and shoulder pads for two days. On day five, teams can practice in full uniforms.

The Bishops open the season on Aug. 20 at Porter-Gaud in what is known as the “Holy War.” Philip Simmons opens on the same date with a road trip to Georgetown.

The Bishops and Iron Horses will clash on Sept. 10 at PSHS.