Recently, cold, rainy and windy weather have been the norm. If you go fishing in these conditions, you may have a fishing problem. My name is Greg and I have a fishing problem. People have been telling me this for years. This past weekend, I finally had to admit it to myself.

Launching my skiff into torrential rain and gale force winds, I wondered if I had a problem. On the run to my first fishing location, cold seeped deeply into my bones. Upon arrival, I was shivering, and my hands barely worked. As I struggled to pick up my fishing rod, there was little doubt that I have a fishing problem. While pondering this revelation, I looked up and down the Wando River. Not a single boat to be seen. I felt alone. A small voice in the back of my head said, “this is crazy.”

About that time, I spotted a school of over 100 redfish slowly swimming my way. Cold and loneliness fell quickly away. One hundred percent of my focus was on intercepting the school without letting them know I was there. Time slowed down. When the reds reached the very edge of my casting range, I fired a Z-Man TRD slightly ahead of the school. A slight bump told me the lure had been eaten. A quick hook set - and it was fish on!

For the next few hours, I played cat and mouse with the large school of redfish. They would move, I would find them and catch a few. They would move again, and the process was repeated. In an odd sort of way, I was thankful for the bad weather. It kept other anglers off the water and I had the fish all to myself.

Problem? What problem?

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.