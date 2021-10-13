Propes propels Ashley Hall golf, first D1 signee in program’s history

You might think of it as the end of an era in Ashley Hall golf history. Or, you might think of it as new beginnings for the player and coach, both Daniel Island residents, who defined the program for a decade.

The player is senior Raegan Propes, who has been on the team since she was in the sixth grade. She was the Panthers’ MVP for six of the seven years.

“Yes, I’ve played since the sixth grade,” Propes said. “I tried to play when I was in the fifth grade. But they wouldn’t let me, SCISA rules.”

Then, there’s the coach and mentor, Terese Dynjan, who just happens to be a Daniel Island resident. In her 10-year tenure at Ashley Hall, the Panthers’ golf team won a state title and finished as runners-up on two occasions. She has decided it’s time for a change, and has accepted the Bishop England girls’ golf job.

One of the biggest reasons for the switch?

“I felt like it was a great time (for change), with it being Raegan’s last year coupled with living on Daniel Island myself,” Dynjan said. “I have a nephew currently at Bishop England, and a niece who will attend. It feels like a good move. My niece will most likely play there, so to coach her will be truly an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Propes finished tied for fourth place in the recently completed SCISA State Championships with a two-day score of 179 to earn all-state honors.

She is the first Ashley Hall golfer to sign with a Division I program. She will matriculate to the College of Charleston.

Propes said playing high school golf as a sixth-grade student could be intimidating. But she had faith and good mentors. She remembered a pair of seniors who helped ease the transition. She also had high praise for coach Dynjan.

“She turned out to be my best friend, not just my golf coach,” Propes said. “That was an awesome seven years. She helped give me confidence. In golf, there’s a lot of ifs, and she helps because she’s such a great mentor.”

Bishop England will get a very distinguished coach with Dynjan on board. She played golf for the University of Missouri. After Dynjan graduated, she moved back to Arizona where she worked for Peter Kostis and Gary McCord for 10 years.

She moved to Charleston 11 years ago. Dynjan has been the director of instruction at Snee Farm Country Club and Rivertowne Country Club. She coached at Ashley Hall for 10 years.

In August, Propes won the Charleston Classic Invitational with a two-day total 141 to finish 3-under-par.

Propes said the decision to stay close to home and play for the Cougars was only the natural choice once she made an official campus visit. That and getting a chance to play golf with her dad, Troy, on her days off, sealed the deal.