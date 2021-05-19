PSHS boys claim Class AA-A state tennis title

It might be remembered as the state championship that almost didn’t happen.

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ tennis team captured its second Class AA-A state championship in three years with a tense “instant classic” victory over Upstate power St. Joseph on Saturday at the Florence Tennis Center.

But it almost didn’t happen because of the High School League’s rule that requires at least 13 schools to compete in a sport to hold a sanctioned state championship. As the tournament was about to start a few weeks ago, the High School League considered turning the state championship into an invitational because only 12 schools fielded teams this spring.

But Philip Simmons yelled foul and the High School League’s executive committee concurred. That ruling let the Iron Horse boys lift that state championship trophy into the afternoon sky Saturday in Florence.

“We didn’t think it was fair because it came a week before the tournament,” Philip Simmons Athletic Director Dan Minkin said. “We said there were a lot of factors at work here, with No. 1 being COVID, and the fact we lost last year because of it. We also reminded them there were only 12 teams in 2019.”

Coach Richard Schulz noted the 2021 team had to work hard this season and showed just how much heart they had as they defeated St. Joseph, the team the Iron Horses topped two years ago for all the tennis marbles. The Iron Horses began the tourney as the No. 1 seed and concluded it as the state champs.

“It was a great day for a great group of kids,” Schulz said. “There’s a lot of success and celebration to go around. Most of all, this is not about me.”

Zade Hyatt delivered a win at No. 2 singles to help the Iron Horses secure the championship.

“Here’s a sophomore who doesn’t even play year-round playing against a (senior) who will play in college,” Schulz said. “It was the longest match of the day – and he received applause as he walked off the court.”

Joran Mercado won at No. 3 singles for the Iron Horses as did Keith Lemke at No. 4 singles.

Schulz had high praise for Mercado.

“Here’s a 12-year-old who has no concept of losing,” Schulz said. “He’s already won two tournaments in May. He may be the best 12-year-old player I’ve ever worked with.”

The doubles team of Matthew Esse and Søren Spina came up with a crucial victory in doubles.

“The day could have gone either way,” Schulz said. “That’s how close it was.”

Hyatt and Lempke were in Florence Monday playing in the state singles’ championship’s first day of competition.

Schulz described Hyatt, Lempke, Mike Motela and Søren Spina being the heart of the team because they have been in the program since seventh grade.

The Iron Horses topped Christ Church and Hannah-Pamlico to reach the championship.