PSHS girls’ cross country finishes state runner-up

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ cross country team came oh-so close to winning the Class AA state championship Nov. 12. But Greer Middle College Charter proved too much, eking out a 31-34 victory over the Iron Horses.

If there’s any solace about the second-place finish, the Iron Horses will return a nucleus of five runners who earned all-state honors because of their efforts at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.

“Going in, we knew Greer was elite in both girls and boys,” Philip Simmons coach Josh Michael said. “If you would have told me Thursday that we would have five of the top nine runners, I would have thought we must have run the perfect race.”

The all-state runners include sophomore Josie May, sophomore Hailey Meyers, sophomore Emmy Wood, eighth-grader Phoebe Cogan and freshman Matea Payer.

May led the Iron Horses with a time of 20:12.17 over the 5K course to finish fourth, individually.

Philip Simmons was unable to defend its state championship in the boys’ race, but the Iron Horses still had a big day. Greer easily won with 17 points, while Christ Church was second with 88 points and Philip Simmons was third with 104 points.

“We graduated five of the top seven runners from last year’s team,” Michael said. “To come back and get third place is an accomplishment.”

Ryan Rousseau led the Iron Horses with a ninth-place finish in a time of 17:33. Pierce Walker finished 11th and Ian Mullaney 13th as the Iron Horse trio earned all-state honors.

The Iron Horses are scheduled to compete at the Class AAA level next fall as the High School League’s biennial reclassification kicks in.

“We have eight all-state runners in the program and the oldest is a sophomore,” Michael said. “Moving forward, we should be very competitive even at the AAA level.”