PSHS girls’ track team poised for 2021 title

Philip Simmons High School track and field coach William Munn predicts his girls’ team will win next month’s Class AA state championship. And he says the Iron Horses will want to put an exclamation point on their performance.

“We want to set the state record for team scoring,” Munn said. “It’s 165 points. We need to score 166. That would be the state record for all (classifications).”

The Iron Horses are young but experienced and deep in many of the events as they attempt to better J.L. Mann’s team scoring record set in 2007.

Munn knows things have to go just right to win the ultimate meet, which is tentatively set for May 21-22 at a site to be determined. Weather, injuries, motivation and mindset can play a factor as well.

Still, the state championship could be as easy as 1-2-3. The Iron Horse sprinters own the top three Class AA times in the state in the 200-meter dash.

Or, the state championship could be as easy as 1-2-3-4. The Iron Horses have the top four Class AA pole vaulters in the state.

The Iron Horses also feature the one-and-only Naj Watson, who has dominated all three of the sprint events this spring.

Mary Allen has been outstanding in the long and triple jumps while Layla Simpson has championship form in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump.

Elizabeth Braswell has shone in the hurdles while Liliana Rendon-Chilel heads a group of solid distance runners. Regan Roush has been on the victory stand as a pole vaulter.

Munn said the girls’ team had the talent and depth to win the state championship last spring. But a season and dreams of gold medals was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munn said the boys’ team also had all the right stuff to win the state title in 2020. But the team was hit hard on graduation day. Still, the Iron Horse boys are contenders for a top-3 finish or even better if all is well on state championship day.

All eyes at the state meet might just be on distance star Noah Ward, who should be worth 30 points, not including relay points.

He is the prohibitive favorite in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He currently has the top time in the state this spring, regardless of classification, in the 1,600 with a clocking of 4:16.38.

Munn said Ward’s focus at the state meet will be breaking the state record in the 1,600. Terrence Herrington of Hartsville set the record in 1984 with a time of 4:08.50. Herrington also set the state record in the 800 with a time of 1:52.04 on that May day in ’84.

Classmate Henry Wood is an excellent distance runner who could score three silver medals at the state meet.

JaQue Green is an outstanding high jumper and sprinter Peyton Woolridge could deliver points in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and the pole vault.

Both Iron Horse teams will compete in the Berkeley County Championships Wednesday and Thursday, while some athletes will compete in this weekend’s Coaches Classic. The Iron Horses host the Region 6-AA championships May 5.