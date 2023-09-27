PSHS girls’ XC team wins Lowcountry Invitational

Forget about the Joneses.

Members of the Philip Simmons High School boys’ cross-country team are just trying to keep up with the Iron Horse girls’ squad, and that makes for some great competition -- and not too much drama.

That was the case on Sept. 23 when the Iron Horse girls were crowned champs of the Lowcountry Invitational, which was contested at Mullet Hall on Johns Island.

The Iron Horse boys?

They had to settle for second place out of 37 teams as the Lowcountry hosted some of the best cross-country runners in the South. Three hundred male harriers crossed the finish line.

“We don’t talk about it too much, but I do think the boys do their best to keep up with the girls,” said Josh Michael, who coaches both teams. “It’s a very friendly competition within the program. But once the races are over, they celebrate together.”

Not only did the girls have a higher finish over the weekend, they also own one state championship trophy while the boys are searching for their first.

The Iron Horse girls, the defending Class AAA state champ, topped defending Class AA state champ Bishop England 77-84 at the Lowcountry Invitational, which featured 27 girls’ teams and 217 runners. Greer Middle College held down third place with 93 points.

Greer Middle College won the boys race with a 35-104 victory over Philip Simmons. Academic Magnet was third with 144 points and the Bishops held down eighth place with 226.

“It’s always nice to head home with the first-place trophy, that’s for sure,” Michael said. “We’ve had a solid start to the season, and we try to build on that success at the next meet. We were happy with the results.”

Laura Perry led the Iron Horse girls with a silver medal, covering the 5-kilometer course in 18:32.74. Eighth-grader Lilah May finished in 16th while Keziah Varner crossed the finish line in 16th place.

Pierce Walker led the Iron Horse boys with a fourth-place finish of 16:00.67. Joseph Wright finished in 14th place while Ryan Rousseau was 20th.

The Bishop England program also knows something about winning. While the Iron Horses have combined for one state title in their seven years of existence, the Bishop teams, coached by Tony Colizzi, have combined for 10 state titles. The boys have won six, including the 2021 title. The girls are defending Class AA state champs

and won their first state crown in 2000.

Norah Brahim led the Bishop girls with a fourth-place finish of 19:13.79 while Madison Riley was eighth. Marlee Asmer and Grace Buss both finished in the top 20.

The BE girls are currently ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA and No. 7 regardless of classification. The Bishop boys are No. 3 in Class AA. Charlie Tessier and Jackson Muller finished in the top 30.

The Bishops are scheduled to compete in the Wendy’s Invitational on Oct. 6 in Charlotte. Both Bishop England and Philip Simmons will compete in the Coaches Classic, which is slated for Oct. 14 in Newberry.