PSHS girls tennis enters season with new coach and returning talent

A new era in Philip Simmons High School girls tennis commenced in time for the 2023 season as Steve Cohen took over as head coach.

Cohen is no stranger to the program. He was an assistant for five years under Richard Schulz, who continues to serve as the boys’ coach. Schulz led the Iron Horse girls to a state championship in 2021 and to a state runner-up effort in 2020.

Cohen also is no stranger to many of the young people who play tennis on Daniel Island. He served as the coordinator of tennis for the Daniel Island School for almost a decade and helped grow the program from two teams that included 25 students to 11 teams and 125 students.

“We made great progress with the program,” said Cohen, who graduated from St. Andrews High School in 1993 and the Citadel, where he played tennis and graduated in 1997.

He’s passed along his love of tennis to Daniel Island students, and to his daughters. Ansley Cohen is the No. 1 singles player for the Iron Horses. She has been on the varsity for four years and is a two-time all-state selection. His other daughter, Harper, is in her third year in the program and begins the season as the team’s No. 4 singles player.

“To me, coaching my daughters is awesome,” Cohen said. “They might not feel the same.”

Ansley, of course, had a major role in what to date is the biggest day in the short history of PSHS girls tennis.

In 2020, Christ Church blanked the Iron Horses and were on a roll in ’21, seeking its sixth-straight state title.

It appeared the Cavaliers had the championship sewn up but Cohen and Jolie Mello saved the day.

Cohen was down 9-4 in a third-set tiebreaker, but rallied with a gritty effort and won the tie-breaker, 11-9. It was much the same for Mello, who is the Iron Horses’ No 5 singles player this fall. In ’21, she was down to a Christ Church player, 7-4 in a tie-breaker, but grinded it out for a 10-8 victory.

It was game, set and state championship for the Iron Horses.

Last year, the Iron Horses exited the state playoffs when Waccamaw came out on top in the Class AAA Lower State championship.

“That was a big match,” said Cohen, who is assisted by Anne-Magill Payne. “Waccamaw went on to win the state championship. If things work out the way we think they will, we should play them again in the Lower State championship.”

The schedule should make the Iron Horses more than ready when the postseason rolls around. They will play Porter-Gaud, Ashley Hall, Lucy Beckham and Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the regular season.

The Iron Horses played in the Florence preseason tourney and will compete in the Bishop England Invitational Sept. 22-24. Sixteen teams are in the field, including 10 out-of-town teams.

The Iron Horses began the regular season with 4-2 victories over Wando and Academic Magnet.

Senior Amelia Whirrett is the No. 2 singles player. She is ranked in the top five of her class, academically.

Junior Molly Paige Steinfort is the No 3 singles player. Ansley Cohen and Whirrett team up at No. 1 doubles while Regan Donley and Crisleni Martinez Valdez are the No. 2 doubles team.