PSHS harriers hope to contend for state titles

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ cross country team won its first state championship last fall. If you worry about the Iron Horses suffering from complacency or too much celebration, talk to coach Josh Michael.

“As coaches, we have to constantly remind them that the state meet isn’t until November, and that it’s only August,” Michael said. “That’s how hard they have worked this summer. Last fall, when the kids were running at the state, you could see the joy in their faces. Obviously, winning the state championship is the ultimate pinnacle of success. When we had the ring ceremony, we told them to use the rings as a way to remember that day.”

That day was Nov. 12 when the Iron Horse girls claimed the Class AAA state championship with a 42-52 victory over Waccamaw at the Sandhill Research Center in Columbia.

Perhaps the best part of last year’s state title was all 11 runners were scheduled to return. However, two of the top eight runners transferred out of the area. But the talent cupboard is not bare at the school.

The Iron Horse boys’ team also has high hopes after claiming third place. Dreher tallied 67 points to win the boys’ race while Powdersville was second and PSHS third.

Josie May, who returns for her senior year, led the girls to the title with a fourth-place finish last fall with a time of 20 minutes and 12 seconds over the 5K course. Avah Mallek also ran well with a fifth-place finish as both athletes earned all-state.

Eighth-graders Laura Perry and Lilah May also made an impression last fall with top 10 finishes to earn all-state.

Seniors Emmy Wood and Hailey Meyers provide the needed depth to contend for the crown in 2023.

“It is so hard to repeat as a cross country state champion in South Carolina because there is so much talent,” Michael said. “Waccamaw lost its top two runners, but they have a great coaching staff and a ton of kids. Daniel, from the Upstate, always provides a challenge.”

The Iron Horse boys were ranked No. 1 for most of last season, but had to settle for the bronze the day it came time to crown the champ.

“The boys have the same goal as the girls,” Michael said. “We have a great program and great runners and they are working to create their own legacy as one of the great teams since that first group which included Noah Ward and Henry Wood.”

Ward was the school’s first state champ in cross country. He concluded his career with three state championships.

Pierce Walker led the Iron Horses to their third-place finish in November as he captured eighth place with a time of 17:04 to earn all-state status as a top-15 finisher. Ryan Rousseau, Ian Mullaney and Joseph Wright all finished in the top 20.

Burket Yaun, Wesley Patterson and Luke Roberts should shine again this fall.