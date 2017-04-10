PSHS Iron Horses JV team adds win against Wando to undefeated record

PHILIP M. BOWMAN

The Philip Simmons High School junior varsity football team guaranteed itself a winning record in its first season of football with a 12-9 victory over Wando’s JV squad.

If you are hard to impress, check this out: The Iron Horses are undefeated at 5-0. Not bad for a school in its first year of existence that had just defeated the JV program of the state’s most populous high school.

“It’s been a whirlwind, wow,” said Iron Horse coach Eric Bendig, who is very familiar with the Wando program. He and a couple of assistants coached at the school. “We try to play them one at a time and see how the chips fall. I can’t say winning every game was our main goal. It’s just a testament of how hard our kids have worked and developed.”

The Iron Horses have three games remaining on the 2017 schedule. They play West Ashley this week and then battle Andrews. Woodland is the last foe on the schedule. Philip Simmons had Whale Branch on its schedule, but the school didn’t field a JV team this fall. Bendig said he’s searching for an opponent to fill what now is an open date.

He hasn’t had to search for answers. The team is disciplined. The Iron Horses had only two penalties and did not commit a turnover. They also have an effective running game. Running back Solomon Bess carried 14 times for 92 yards and scored both touchdowns. His longest run of the night covered 34 yards. He could be one of the Lowcountry’s top running backs next fall when the Iron Horses make the transition to varsity football. But he must continue to work hard.

“With all kids, the weight room is the key,” Bendig said. “The thing about Solly is he’s a special athlete. He does a lot of things you can’t coach. He has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the area next year. It’s up to him and it’s up to us to get him there.”

Quarterback Omaro Asby completed 4 of 18 passing for 48 yards.

The defense has been solid all season as Thursday night’s effort against the Warriors was more of the same as the Iron Horses allowed only one touchdown.

Javier Smith led the way with seven tackles. Jaylan Richardson had three tackles including two quarterback sacks. Will Ramey collected five tackles and an interception while RJ Watson broke up three passes. Lee Brown-Johnson had three tackles and a pass break-up. He also set up one of Bess’ TDs with a 66-yard kickoff return.

“I worked at Wando,” Bendig said. “It has a special place in my heart. Their junior varsity team goes up against their varsity team. I told the guys they weren’t going to be timid. It is going to be a battle. You can say the same things about West Ashley. They are big and physical. Again, we’re facing another team that goes up against its varsity. We have to be ready and physical.”