PSHS junior Haight named to all-state basketball team

Miles Haight’s first three seasons as a member of the Philip Simmons High School boys’ basketball team has included some outstanding individual achievements.

He recently became the first male hoopster at PSHS to be named all-state. And, he was a shoo-in next season to become only the third player in the school’s brief history to join the elite 1,000-point club, joining his brother, Marc, and Jaylen Green in the club.

But as he prepares for his senior season, he’s focused on team goals.

“It would be pretty tough to get it now with such a short junior season,” Haight said of reaching the 1,000-point club. “But I’m more focused now on making a run at state next year.

“Next year my goals are to win region and obviously win (the Class) 2A state championship,” he added.

That would be another first for the program under coach Garrett Campbell who led his team to a 6-3 record this winter in a COVID-19 pandemic season.

The team had three all-Region 6-AA selections including Haight, Antonio Leake, and Jac’Que Greene.

“Antonio had an outstanding four-year career at Philip Simmons,” Campbell said. “A four- year starter, he has helped establish a winning culture. Jac’Que had a break-out season for a sophomore and established himself as a perennial all-region player for the next two seasons. He is a physical guard who can play above the rim and who is starting to become a knock-down shooter, too.”

Haight, a 6-foot, 160-pounder has the ball-handling skills and leadership qualities to play point guard. And he’s got the touch to play shooting guard.

He averaged 16 points a game this season with four assists and three rebounds.

Campbell said Haight’s bid to join the elite scoring club probably will not happen. He has scored 500 points in three years, and the short season cost Haight dearly. If the team had played 10 more games during 2020-21, Haight might have been only 340 points from the milestone when the next season tips off.

Haight’s accomplishments on the court are only half of the story. He’s an outstanding student who has the smarts and grades to go elite at the next level. Academic elite, that is.

He’s looking at some of the best programs in the Ivy League. That would be a lot of work, but Haight works a lot.

“It takes a lot of diligent work in order to balance both basketball and school,” Haight said. “It’s difficult finding time to finish assignments and study during the season, but time management is necessary for maintaining good grades. I haven’t zoned in on any particular college or major. But I’m very interested in attending an Ivy League school.”

Campbell is building the program with a solid foundation. The season was short, but the step to the next level of success was taken.

“Considering the circumstances, we had a great season,” Campbell said. “We had four times the amount of practices than we did games, but the guys continued to show up every day to compete and get better. We had the most successful region play in school history which allowed us to recognize three of our players as all-region and all-state.”