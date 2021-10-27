PSHS secures first regional football title in school’s short history

The Philip Simmons School football team, which seems to add a milestone every game, captured its first region title Friday night with a 24-13 victory at previously undefeated Timberland.

The Iron Horses improved to 8-1 on the season, including 4-0 in region play and champion atop the podium of Region 6-AA.

“The hard work has paid off,” coach Eric Bendig said. “Having that tangible success — something you can hold onto, celebrate and experience — is awesome.”

The program has been in existence for five years and the Iron Horses fielded a junior varsity team in the first year. But the timeline has worked out, just like Bendig said it would when he applied for the job and presented a five-year plan to school officials during his interview.

“I thought we could maybe do it earlier,” Bendig said. “But that might have been ‘the youthful, never started a program from the ground up’ me thinking.”

The Iron Horses have used the same method of attack to achieve success this season, and it was no different against the Wolves.

The team used a balanced running attack, good decisions from quarterback Tripp Williams and a can-do defense as they handed the Wolves their first loss of the season.

“They have an outstanding program,” Bendig said. “They are talented and athletic, and (former coach) Art Craig did a great job of building the program.”

Williams accounted for 216 yards in total offense. The senior carried six times for 60 yards and completed 10-of-18 passing for 156 yards and a pair of scores. He has totaled 1,267 yards in total offense, including 996 yards in the air.

“One of the things we have noticed and talked about as coaches is that since region play began, Tripp has stepped up and made the big plays,” Bendig said.

The Iron Horses conclude the regular season this weekend with a league game against Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Bendig said they will host Mullins in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

BE celebrates three straight wins

While Philip Simmons has been solid all season, Bishop England struggled through the first six games of the season. But the Bishops, who have been battling injuries all fall, have bounced back during Region 8-AAA play. Bishop England was down to its fifth quarterback against North Charleston, but that didn’t stop the Bishops from posting its third consecutive victory.

The Bishops lost their top three quarterbacks to injury in the early stages of the season and coach John Cantey recruited Elliott Sanders from the baseball team to be the Bishops’ fourth quarterback of the season. But he was quarantined on BE’s Senior Night against North Charleston and David Kuehas got the nod at quarterback.

Kuehas threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ben Lordi, while Weston Peterson scored on a 35-yard run and Dixon Hardy scored on a 10-yard run.

Jack Mullen and Adam Give both scored on interceptions, while Cavin Craig booted a 23-yard field goal.

The Bishops scored only 48 points the first six games, but have rebounded to tally 73 points in the last three games.

The victory over the Cougars on Senior Night gives the Bishops a 2-1 record in Region 8-AAA play.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy leads the Region 8-AAA standings with a 3-0 record. Hanahan is in second at 3-1 and the Bishops are in third place at 2-1.