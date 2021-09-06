PSHS soccer squads developing seasoned teams

In its brief history, the Philip Simmons soccer program, both girls and boys, has taken its lumps on the pitch, survived a global pandemic and celebrated championships.

When you talk about the program’s past, present and future, the past is starting to show up as a tiny speck on the rearview mirror of this journey. The future and what lies ahead, drives the program.

“Both teams made tremendous strides this season,” Iron Horse Athletic Director Dan Minkins said. “They were both Region 6-AA champions after going undefeated in region play. They both continued that success in the (High School League playoffs by winning their home matches. I look forward to seeing both teams take that next step with a whole summer and off-season programs they didn’t have last (season).”

The COVID-19 pandemic is getting smaller in the rear view mirror and next season should include a full regular-season slate of games, including non-league foes, and the regular 32-team playoff bracket, which was cut in half this spring because of the pandemic.

For the record, the girls’ team, coached by Jay Watterworth, posted an 11-4 record, including 4-0 in region play. The Iron Horse girls picked up their first-ever playoff victory, a 16-0 win over Saluda, and continued on with a 3-0 victory over Wade Hampton.

But the season came to an end when the Iron Horses traveled to the Upstate and dropped a 4-1 state semifinal decision to eventual state champion St. Joseph.

For the record, the boys’ team coached by Patrick Gunderson, posted a 14-4 record, including 4-0 in region play. The Iron Horse boys defeated Greer Middle College in the playoff opener, but fell on the road to Andrew Jackson in the second round.

What stood out the most to Watterworth, who also coaches volleyball?

“I thought about that a lot and a lot of good things stand out,” Watterworth said. “One of the big things is that we were undefeated against public schools, and we even played a Class AAAAA team. Our only losses came against private-school teams.”

No. 1 on Watterworth’s to-do list is to establish a solid junior varsity team that will allow younger players a chance to gain experience against players their own age.

“I know the team will be very good next year,” Watterworth said. ”I already told the girls I expect them to reach the state semifinals again.”

The team was second in the Palmetto State in scoring with 134 goals. Only James Island, arguably the best team in the state regardless of classification, scored more.

Gunderson, a native of Norway, completed his second year as coach of the Iron Horse boys. His first season was cut short by the pandemic.