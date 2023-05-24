PSHS track and field competitors shine at state meet

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ track and field team’s reign as state champs came to an end on May 20 as Seneca outscored the Iron Horses 95.5-62 at Lower Richland High School to win the Class AAA state title.

But with some great young talent including Ashley Roush, Laura Perry, Samantha Watson and other members of the cast, along with a growing enrollment, makes for a promising future for the program, which has won two state titles since the school opened six years ago.

“This was our first run at a Class AAA championship with a new level of fierce competition,” Coach Emma Santor said. “We are proud, as one of the smaller schools in the division, to finish as runners-up. Our girls had an amazing season and we are excited about the future.”

The Iron Horses, who were the dominant team in the Lower State, captured one gold medal as Madison Jent won the pole vault by clearing 12-1. Nineteen of the Iron Horse points on the day came in the pole vault as Ashley Roush claimed the silver medal while Avery

Harbaugh was eighth. Roush finished seventh in the high jump.

The Iron Horses tallied 13 points in the 1,600-meter run. Perry led the way with a fourth-place finish. Freshman Avah Mallek was fifth, Maddie Preston sixth and Lilah May was eighth.

Perry, one of the top seventh-grade 3,200 runners in the country, finished fifth in her best event while Emmy Wood was eighth.

The Iron Horse 4x800 meter relay team came home with a bronze medal while the 4x400 and 4x100 relay teams finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Regan Baker finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles while Watson placed in the 800-meter run.

“Next year, we will work to continue to build our strength in every event,” Santor said. “We are a young team with lots of room to grow. We are already looking forward to the 2024 season.”

The Iron Horses showed promise in 2019 finishing as the Class AA state runner-up. The 2020 season was shelved because of the pandemic and the Iron Horses claimed Class AA state titles in ’21 and ’22.

Meanwhile, the Iron Horse boys finished in fourth place at the state meet. Dreher won the championship with 74 points while only 2.5 points separated the next three teams. Powdersville was second with 53 points, Wren held down third with 51 and Philip Simmons was fourth

with 50.5.

The Iron Horses claimed gold in two events. Jeremiah Bonano won the triple jump with a leap of 44-7, while the 4x400-meter relay team captured gold.

Members of the 4x400 relay team included Than Sullivan, Corey Steed, Bo Jimenez and Bryce Kinloch.

The Iron Horses collected 26 points in the three relay events with silver medals in the 4x100- and 4x800-meter relays.

Troy Stevenson was third in the high jump and seventh in the long jump, while Bryce Kinloch won bronze in the 400-meter dash.

Ryan Rousseau and Pierce Walker led the distance runners.