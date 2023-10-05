PSHS track and field dominates Region 8-AAA championships

The Region 8-AAA track and field championships didn’t provide much of a challenge for the Philip Simmons Iron Horses.

Philip Simmons dominated the Region 8-AAA championships, which were contested May 3 at Beaufort High School. The Iron Horse girls captured first place with a 294-221 victory over Beaufort with Battery Creek holding down third place with 70 points. The PSHS boys gained a 272-210 victory over Beaufort, while Battery Creek was third with 101.

“We approach every meet and every event with the mindset of winning it all and beating our personal records,” said boys’ coach Cory Magwood. “The win gave our team a spark and we’re looking forward to a postseason run and a chance to win the state title.”

“Both the boys and girls have what it takes to win the state,” Magwood added. “But it will all come down to the work, focus and preparation put into the weeks leading up to it.”

The Iron Horse boys dominated just about every event. They had four of the top five finishers in the 1,600 and four of the top six finishers in the 3,200 as Pierce Walker won gold in both events with respective times of 4:39.01 and 10:06.55.

Troy Stevenson won the high jump, clearing 6-4. The Iron Horses took four of the top five places in the high jump, while Stevenson claimed his second gold medal of the meet, clearing 21-7 ¾ in the long jump.

Jeremiah Bonano won gold with a leap of 43-1/2 in the triple jump and Trey Hensley cleared 12-0 in the pole vault.

Corey Steed was the star of the sprints with a gold in the 200 (22.79) and silver in the 100 dash. Bryce Kinloch won gold with a time of 51.27 in the 400-meter dash.

The Iron Horse 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams turned in golden times.

Like the boys’ team, the Iron Horse girls scored in just about every event.

Madison Jent won the pole vault, clearing 11-0 to help the Iron Horses claim the top four places in the event.

The Iron Horses also dominated in the 800 run, taking four of the top five places. Samantha Watson led the way with a winning time of 2:26.37.

Illyana Pannell won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 12.79 and 26.40.

Seventh-grade sensation Laura Perry won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs with times of 5:20.63 and 11:52.45.

The Iron Horses dominated the relays, winning gold in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800.

Zhaire Mack won gold medals in the high jump and javelin while Ashley Roush leaped 16-1½ to win the long jump.

The Class AAA state qualifier is set for May 13 and the state championship is May 20 at Lower Richland High School.