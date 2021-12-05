PSHS track team turns in multiple national elite times

Philip Simmons sprinter NaJhyrai Watson was the star of the show at the recent Region 6-AA Track and Field Championships, which were contested at the Iron Horses’ home track.

Watson was one of four Iron Horses who turned in a national elite performance. She had two national elites: an 11.92 in the 100-meter dash and a time of 24.67 in the 200-meter dash. She also won the 400-meter dash with a 1:02.39.

Madison Jent and Regan Roush both had national efforts in the pole vault, clearing 11-6 and 11-0 respectively.

Finally, there was Mr. Reliable, Noah Ward, who recently signed with Harvard. He ran a national elite time of 1:56.32 in the 800-meter run. He also had impressive victories in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams showed depth and talent as they seek their first state championship.

Peyton Woolridge had victories in the 100-meter dash (11.26) and pole vault (10-0) while sophomore sprinter Jacque Green claimed gold in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.34.

Henry Wood just might be the second-best Class AA distance runner in the state. He finished second to Ward in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

Evan McKinnon won the 400 hurdles in 1:02.42 and Ian McCorkle claimed gold in the discus with a heave of 152-2.

Thomas Schmenk and Tyrique Mims finished 2-3 in the 400 dash. The Iron Horses also won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

Anna Allen captured silver medals in the 100 and 200 dashes, while Hailey Meyers, Matea Payer and Grace Ward went 1-2-3 in the 800 while Myers also won the 1,600 in 5:38.56. Mary Allen soared 17-1 to win the long jump.

Finally, Layla Simpson showed versatility by claiming gold medals in the high jump, 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles.

Bishop England Track

The Bishop England boys and girls fared well in the Region 8-AAA championships, which were contested at Beaufort High School.

Hope Elaine-Stowell led the Bishop England girls with a national elite effort of 131-2.

Maggie Long was just as impressive with victories in the long jump and triple jump while placing second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Margaret Woody won gold in the discus and was second in the shot put. Some of the Bishops’ promising underclassmen fared well as Ava Albano, Nora Brahm and Marlee Asner each took home silver medals.

The Bishops captured first in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Michael Owens led the Bishop boys with gold medals in the 200 (22.63) and 400 (50.89).

Matt Sawyer claimed silver in the 800, Justin Hafner was second in the 3,200 and Brendan Womble

The High School League will crown state champions the weekend of May 21-22 when the meets are held at either Lower Richland High School in Hopkins or Spring Valley in Columbia.