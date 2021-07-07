Ramey readies for football at The Citadel

Will Ramey will be a freshman member of The Citadel football team this fall, and he has set some modest goals for his debut season.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Ramey, who played linebacker and wide receiver at Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) before graduating in May. “To get this chance at The Citadel, I’m very lucky, and humbled by the opportunity. I just want to be out there, work as hard as I can to get some playing time and be who I am. I just want to have fun.”

If there’s a will, Ramey will find a way to make a contribution to the program. Ramey will play for a military college and that means discipline, discipline and more discipline.

But Ramey will be up for the challenge. He’s working hard when he shows up at the Iron Horse weight room. He reports to college on July 26, ready for the next four years of his journey.

He’s shone on the football field and in the classroom, two places that can make or break you if you don’t spend your time wisely.

His gridiron accomplishments are impressive. He was a Region 6-AA all-star for his junior and senior seasons, and was all-state in 2020. The Iron Horses went 3-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-AA play during the 2020 season, a schedule that was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team also reached the state playoffs.

Ramey was even more impressive in the classroom with a 4.7 GPA and membership in the National Honor Society.

“School is very important to me,” Ramey said. “I just have to figure out what works for me. The biggest adjustment is making time to get things done. The other players will be playing at a higher level, so I have to condition and work hard to be ready for the football side of college. I won’t be taking high school classes. That’s the most difficult challenge for the first year.”

He knows the first year is always the toughest year. But he’s in it for the long run.

“The brotherhood and sisterhood The Citadel offers is awesome,” Ramey said. “When I visited, I got to meet some awesome people. The rewards of earning a degree from The Citadel will be with you for the rest of your life.”

Ramey was the first Iron Horse football player to sign a scholarship with The Citadel. But there are other Iron Horses who are trying to make a name for themselves at the college level.

Luther Smalls, a football and track and field standout will attempt to walk on at Coastal Carolina.

Lineman Mickey Walker is ready for his second season at Presbyterian College. He was the first Iron Horse to sign to play college football. He was the valedictorian of the PSHS Class of 2020.