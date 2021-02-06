A rare situation: Staying dockside

Sometimes, life gets in the way of fishing. For me, it is a rare occurrence, but it did happen on Monday [May 24.] Wind and sea conditions were unexpectedly calm. So, Elliott and David quickly planned a trip offshore.

Unfortunately, on Monday I had a couple of obligations that kept me on dry land. It felt odd watching Elliott and David pull away from the dock and head offshore. Brody was completely perplexed. In the pre-dawn light, we stood on the dock and felt sorry for ourselves. Brody felt a little better when I told him we could have bacon for breakfast.

Elliott and David worked their way out about 50 nautical miles before putting the lines in. Upon arrival in 180 feet of water, they deployed a trolling spread of small Ballyhoo behind skirted lures. David set the trolling speed at 6 knots and the waiting game began.

Offshore fishing has been described as hours of boredom interrupted by seconds of pandemonium. However, it did not take long before the mahi mahi found and ate the lures.

Meanwhile back on land, I was meeting with my realtor and Brody was sleeping. We had a leisurely lunch and an afternoon siesta. Without fishing, I would be a complete couch potato. Wait, I am a couch potato and I fish pretty much every day!

About 4:30 in the afternoon, Brody and I were playing chess on the dock. Ever since watching “The Queen’s Gambit,” Brody is addicted to chess. About the time Brody got me in checkmate, Elliott and David returned from offshore. The smiles on their faces told us they had a great day. Mahi mahi a plenty. As they unloaded and cleaned the boat, Elliott and David excitedly shared the details of every catch.

I wondered if I sound like that when I get back from fishing.

Sometimes, life gets in the way of fishing. If this happens to you, Brody recommends eating bacon, playing chess and taking naps.