Reeling in good times with old friends

Recently, my fishing buddy Ryan Geho moved back to Charleston. Of course, the first thing I did was invite him to go fishing. On the day of our trip, we had post cold front conditions. There was not a cloud in the sky and the barometer was rapidly rising. As we pulled away from the dock, Ryan and I knew that fishing was going to be tough. However, catching fish was secondary to our catching up.

After a short run to a shallow oyster bar adjacent to deeper water, we began casting Z-Man Finesse TRD lures to the bar and working the lures into deeper water. Ryan hooked a trout on his first cast. It was not particularly large, but we were both ecstatic. First fish back! After a couple of high-fives, we took a picture and released the fish.

Thankfully, the fish were cooperative. Ryan and I quickly released several trout each. I guess the trout did not get the memo on post cold front conditions being tough to fish. With trout checked off our list, we set our sights on redfish.

We moved to a series of docks that traditionally hold redfish at lower stages of the tide. The bite was not red hot, but we managed to catch and release a few slot-size fish. For the next few hours, we bounced from dock to dock. Some docks held no fish. Others held quite a few.

We did not keep an accurate count of our fish, but estimated we released around 40 fish before calling it a day. It was good to catch a few fish and catch up with an old friend.