Reeling in the years one redfish at a time

The older I get, the faster time flies. It seems like yesterday when Jessie Thaxton sent me a picture of her grandson, Kyle, with a nice redfish. Looking back, more than 10 years have passed. Kyle has grown up and is now in high school. Wow. That was fast.

The other day, Jessie sent me a recent photo of Kyle with a redfish. The first thing I noticed was that Kyle is much taller now. The second thing was Kyle’s smile. While his smile was a bit covered by the redfish, it clearly showed that Kyle’s love of fishing has also grown.

When Jessie asked Kyle for the location of the photo, Kyle responded: “Captain Greg knows you don’t give away your best spots!” This made me laugh.

While the location is secret, I can say that the redfish was caught in shallow water. This time of year, redfish begin to focus on eating shrimp in the shallows. The shrimp are abundant in small creeks. Subsequently, so too are the redfish.

There is still a week or two before school is back in session. If you fish with shrimp along shallow oyster-lined creek banks, you will probably catch a back-to-school redfish.

Kyle, good luck this year in high school. Keep on fishing!