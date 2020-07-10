Regardless of your catch, fishing should always be fun

There are times when fishing is less fun than usual. Saturday was one of those days.

The weather forecast was for sunny and warm but it actually turned out to be cloudy and cool. It was downright cold when the boat was underway. Thankfully, I found a lightweight rain jacket in a dry storage compartment of the Pathfinder. Even with the jacket, I felt chilly most of the day.

Unfortunately, being uncomfortable was the least of my worries on Saturday. Catching a decent size fish was the big issue, especially because everyone else on the boat was having a banner day. Big redfish, large trout and keeper-size flounder were common catches for everyone but me. I was catching fish, but most were small, and it did not take long for my companions to let me know it. Their comments were constant and hilarious. Well, at least to them.

For most of Saturday afternoon, I was cold, verbally abused and completely unable to catch a fish that would put an end to the ridicule. For hours, I cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/5-ounce NedLockZ jig to every marsh point and creek drain I could see. This produced lots of small fish and innumerable jokes at my expense. Who knew small fish could be so funny?

Toward the end of the day, I decided to embrace catching small fish. As it turns out, it was loads of fun. Who knew laughing at yourself could be so entertaining? Fishing should always be fun.