Retired coach Ed Khouri honored for leading BE soccer last 29 years

In recognition of an illustrious career as Bishop England High School boys soccer coach that included 513 wins and 14 state championships, former legendary coach Ed Khouri was celebrated recently with a ceremony. Coach Khouri, who was recently inducted into the South Carolina High School Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame, was head coach for 29 years and the architect of Bishop England’s successful soccer program. Under his tutelage, national media outlets like Sports Illustrated, USA Today, and MaxPreps ranked Bishop England as the state’s top athletic program over the course of his career. He’s received many accolades, including the Adidas NSCAA

National Coach of the Year in 2007. Coach Khouri was named the South Carolina Coach of the Year 10 times. Bishop England soccer is now coached by Coach Khouri’s grandson, Patrick Khouri, along with Assistant Coach Jorge Villamizar, two former Bishop England soccer standouts, as they embark on another championship run led by captains Connor Craig, Easton Khouri, Brady Coupe, and Jacob Koster.