Robert Musso beats Colby Hollifield, wins $50 worth of ferry rides

Several contestants went 11-0 this past week to beat Daniel Island Ferry’s Colby Hollifield, who had a 10-1 score. Robert Musso came out the winner of the Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest by pulling off the tiebreaker. The Baltimore at LA Rams game was dropped, as it was a Monday night game and past our holiday print deadline.

“Wow! I’ve been playing since last year and really enjoy the competition,” writes Robert. “It adds another level of interest when you’re watching the games.”

Robert’s family has lived in the Charleston area for 50 years. It was only natural for him to return here after he retired. He’s lived on Daniel Island for six years.

He writes, “I love everything about DI and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else!”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. The paper emails a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast, and also puts the URL link on our Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to katherine@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VLTL5PF and fill out your ballot.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for our sponsors, and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall record at the end of the season.

This week is your opportunity to beat Nancy Heinz with LTP to win a $50 gift card to Vespa.