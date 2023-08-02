Robert Musso beats Quackie, wins ducks

Robert Musso is no stranger to winning the Pigskin Pick ’Em or to winning ducks. This week, Musso again beat “Quackie” with the Daniel Island Rotary. He won the tiebreaker.

Musso, a Daniel Island resident for the last 10 years, is now happily retired.

“I’ve been doing this contest for several years now and really enjoy trying to pick the winners, and then watching the games over the weekend,” Musso said. “The contest makes it a lot more interesting watching the games.”

Musso added, “Over the past few months, I’ve used about every option trying to pick the winners each week and usually spend a couple hours going over the matchups, without much luck. So this time, I used the old flip-a-coin for my selections on the games that were tossups (no pun intended). And lady luck was with me!”

Now it’s finally Super Bowl Week and time to make your last football picks of the season! Want to play? Enter the above link in your URL for the last chance to win this season. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 5 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

The paper will be donating $500 to the charity of choice of the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.