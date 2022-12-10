Robert Peiffer beats Mingledorff & Patterson, wins gift card to New York Butcher Shoppe

Robert Peiffer pulled out a big win with a score of 10-2 to beat sponsor Mingledorff & Patterson’s score of 9-3. Peiffer’s reward is a $50 gift card to the New York Butcher Shoppe.

Peiffer is a retired Navy Supply Corps captain as well as a retired MUSC administrator. He and his wife, Susie, moved to Daniel Island in 2014. They enjoy the lifestyle on Daniel Island and are both avid tennis players. The proximity to the Credit One Tennis Stadium played a strong role in their decision to move here.

“I enjoy playing the Pigskin Pick ‘Em since I am an ardent sports fan, in general, and it is fun to try to guess how teams are going to do each week,” Peiffer wrote via email.

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 5 p.m. on Friday.

We will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.