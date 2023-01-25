Rogers unable to rebound in second round of Australian Open

She grew up right before our eyes.

One day she’s the most celebrated ball girl in the history of the Credit One Charleston Open, which arrived in Charleston as the Family Circle Cup and morphed into the Volvo Car Open. And with the blink of an eye, Shelby Rogers became the face of women’s tennis in the

Lowcountry; a place where she grew up and began the journey as a professional tennis player who ended up being ranked in the top-30 in the world in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

Of course, Rogers has changed over the 22 years since being a ball girl on Daniel Island in 2001, the first year the tournament was played in Charleston. Rogers was chosen to present flowers to the inaugural Charleston winner Jennifer Capriati. But she hasn’t changed as much as you think.

“I’m still the same person at heart,” said Rogers, who begins the 2023 season as a 30-year-old veteran. “I have the same passion for tennis. I still love the sport. It just takes me a little longer to warm up.”

Rogers just competed in her seventh Australian Open, the winter jewel of tennis’ grand slam events. Rogers topped Arianne Hatona 6-4, 6-3 in the first round, but exited the tourney in the second round when World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus posted a 6-3, 6-1

victory.

“It’s one of my favorites,” Rogers said of the Australian Open. “It’s just a great atmosphere. I really love playing in Melbourne and Adelaide (a tourney that precedes the AO).”

Rogers savors traveling the world and she will play in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doh later this year.

Then it’s back to the United States, where she plans to play in Indian Wells, Miami and of course, Charleston.

Indian Wells and Miami are back-to-back, two-week WTA 1000 events. Then it’s on to Charleston where the clay-court season commences.

“Playing in Charleston always has a special meaning,” Rogers said. “I love playing in front of family and friends. It’s a great feeling when you know the crowd is behind you… you have to make an adjustment after playing (on the hardcourts) in Indians Wells and Miami.”

Last year’s appearance in Charleston was a brief one. In the first night of play in the newly renovated Credit One Stadium, Rogers seemed to be on her way to victory, winning the first set against Kaia Kanepi and was up 5-4 in the second set when Rogers fell. She needed to take a medical timeout and was never the same as Kanepi posted a 6-7, 7-5, 6-2 victory.

“Definitely not the outcome I wanted tonight,” Rogers said after the loss in April 2022. “I guess I have to say the cliché: ‘It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get back up.’”

In addition to Charleston, Rogers plans to play in the other Grand Slam events including the French Open, which concludes the clay court season, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, which concludes the summer season.