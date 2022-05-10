Ron DiBella beats Edie Coupe, wins gift card to Vespa

Ron DiBella scored an 8-1 record, beating Edie Coupe with Daniel Island Real Estate’s score of 6-3. There were several contestants that tied, but Ron pulled out the win in the tiebreaker.

DiBella and his wife are retired and moved to Daniel Island in 2004.

“I’ve been playing Pigskin Pick’em ever since it started and have been fortunate to have won a few times before. Being a big sports fan, the challenge of playing against other fans who play is fun,” writes DiBella via email. “Thanks to all the sponsors of the contest.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 5 p.m. on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.