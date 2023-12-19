Rona Bobey beats Ashley Severance, wins gift card to Sermet’s
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 2:06pm admin
Enter by 7 p.m. on Friday at surveymonkey.com/r/2QXNYHL
Rona Bobey, an avid pick-em player and winner over the years, scored her first victory of the season, beating sponsor Ashley Severance of Atlantic Properties. Bobey’s 9-3 record tied several other competitors but she won the tiebreaker and beat Severance’s 7-5 record to take home the $50 gift card to Sermet’s Courtyard.
“I love all things sports related!” Bobey said via email. “Whether it’s Friday night sand volleyball at Etiwan Park, watching my girls play sports on the island, attending the Charleston Open, or catching a wave on my board! And the Pigskin Pick’Em is one of my favorite competitions to play!”
Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games sent to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by 7 p.m. Friday. There is no cost to enter.