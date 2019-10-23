Rona Bobey beats Jim Flynn with LTP, wins gift card to Vespa

Rona Bobey tied with several contestants to beat Jim Flynn of LTP with an 11-1 score. Rona secured the win, and a $50 gift card to Vespa, by winning the tiebreaker.

A longtime resident, Rona resides on Daniel Island with her husband, John; daughters Alex and Drew (at JWU); and her dog, Tyson. Rona is no stranger to being a Pigskin Pick’em winner, as she explains per email while traveling to see her daughter Drew’s tennis match: “Love sports, playing them, watching them, cheering on my teams! Any type of competition is fun to me!”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. We will email a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast and we will also put the URL link on our Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to katherine@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8WQ8WKJ and fill out your ballot.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.

This week is your opportunity to beat Mingledorff and Patterson for a chance to win a $50 gift card to the New York Butcher Shop.