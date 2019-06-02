Rose, Stieby and Passailaigue are three-way champs in football Pick-‘Em sponsor race

How common is a tie in football? Since the overtime rule change for the NFL in 2012, there have only been seven tie games. This year, there were two. There hasn’t been a tie in college football since the NCAA changed the overtime rule in 1995. And, since the inception of The Daniel Island News Pigskin Pick-‘Em Challenge in 2015, this is the first time a season has ended with a sponsor tie. And a three-way tie at that!

Congratulations to sponsors Brad Rose, Rosie Stieby and Ray Passailaigue. Rose led most of the season, but Stieby and Passailaigue made a late season run. During the 21-week contest, the seven sponsors each donated three $50 gift cards to local eateries as prizes to the reader-contestant that beat the sponsor each week. At the end of the contest, The Daniel Island News donates $500 to the winning sponsor’s charity of choice. This year, because of the tie, the paper is donating a total of $1000 to be split between the three winners’ charities.

Rose is the owner of Palmetto Custom Carts. Established in 2008 and with locations in Mount Pleasant and a new store in downtown Summerville, Rose says that Palmetto Custom Carts is “the premier golf cart and low speed dealership for sales and service” in the area. They are the exclusive authorized dealer in the area for Tomberlin LSVs, Star Car LSVs and Golf Carts, and Garia LSVs, and an authorized dealer for Trojan and Crown batteries and for Club Car Golf Carts.

Rose designated the Philip Simmons High School Marching Band Booster Club as his beneficiary. He selected the booster club because, as a first year band, they could use the money for equipment, props and transportation. Rose’s son, Jack, is a freshman at PSHS and is an accomplished alto sax player. Rose says, “I know firsthand how important it is that we continue to support and promote music in public schools and I am glad that I can play a small part with this donation.”

Rosie Stieby is a realtor with Daniel Island Real Estate. Having worked at DIRE for 12 years, Stieby says, “I love Daniel Island and love introducing others to our island town. I have a vast knowledge of the Daniel Island and surrounding Charleston market and love helping others find their ideal Lowcountry home.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is Stieby’s charitable recipient. She explains her choice: “I chose the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of Daniel Island resident Abby Johnson. Abby is a close friend of my daughter, Kelsey, and was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma her freshman year at Bishop England. Abby is now in remission and raising money to help others survive and have an easier road to recovery. If anyone else would like to donate, they can follow this link - https://events.lls.org/sc/scsoy19/ajohnson.”

Ray Passailaigue owns Backflow Service and Repair. Established in 2011, the company tests and repairs backflow devices. When working properly and tested yearly as required, Passailaigue explains, backflows keep “our drinking water safe from any contaminants that could enter the public water supply through irrigation systems or fire prevention piping.”

Passailaigue selected East Cooper Community Outreach as his charity because ECCO empowers “the less fortunate by teaching them how to apply for work. They also have a dental clinic which is no cost to the client and they have a special ‘Santa’s Closet’ program where volunteers adopted over 150 families this past Christmas to help the families provide a nice Christmas for their children.”

The other contest sponsors were Jeff Burton and Steve Meyer of Millennium Private Wealth, Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate, Dr. Jimmy Smith of Daniel Island Chiropractic and Suzanne Detar and Phil Bowman of The Daniel Island News.