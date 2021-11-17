RUN IT BACK

Those Bishop England High School distance runners never slow down.

That’s why the boys’ team celebrated a Class AAA state cross country championship Nov. 11 at the Sandhills Research Center while the youthful girls’ team finished third.

Their rewards?

Nice shiny trophies for the school’s trophy case, medals attached to stylish ribbons for team members and a reminder that the first track and field preseason meeting for the 2022 season was Nov. 16 for the boys and Nov. 18 for the girls.

The boys repeated as state champs with a 75-105 victory over Pendleton. Wren claimed the third-place trophy with 113.

It marked the end of the season which began with Bishop England at No. 1 and ended with the Bishops as state champs. Wire-to-wire is fantastic, but not for the faint of heart.

“They lived up to the expectations,” said coach Tony Colizzi, who has been at the helm of a boys’ team that won its third state title in four years and sixth overall. “They knew they were supposed to win, and that makes it even tougher on them. They wanted to bring that trophy home, and they did.”

Three Bishops earned all-state honors for their efforts over the 5K course. Justin Hafner finished second with a time of 16:14.20 to lead the Bishops. Hank Linder captured third in 16:55.66 while Charlie Tessier finished 13th in 17:33.10 to round out the all-state picks.

JJ Romano and Gabe Hislop rounded out the top five efforts. Marc Brahim and Ayden Hass finished 6 and 7 for the Bishops.

The Bishop England girls ran with heart and soul and finished third in the AAA team standings.

Waccamaw won the state crown with 67 while Daniel High claimed second with 73. The Bishops held down third place with 92 points.

Nora Brahim finished second to lead the Bishops and Nini Clarke finished 8th. Both earned all-state honors.