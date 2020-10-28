Russell Davis beats Mingledorff & Patterson, wins a $50 gift card to the New York Butcher Shoppe

Russell Davis’ perfect score won him a New York Butcher Shoppe gift card by beating Mingledorff & Patterson in last week’s Pigskin Pick’em contest. Russell’s picks were not the only perfect score but he clinched the win with the tiebreaker.

Russell is Director of Service Delivery for CMIT Solutions, a local IT services provider.

“I play Pigskin Pick’em to support other small businesses in the area through networking, and to keep my football IQ sharp by going up against the best in the business, Mingledorff & Patterson in this case,” wrote Russell via email.

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing

katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page or website to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.