SC youth hockey team plays it cool with national win

The Lowcountry is proving to be a hotbed for hockey talent, with the Charleston Jr. Stingrays 14U AA/A team winning the 2021 Youth Tier II USA Hockey National Championships in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month.

Hudson Nguyen, 13, who lives on Daniel Island, was one of the 16 players on the championship team.

The seventh grader at Daniel Island School started skating when he was 2 years old on rollerblades in their driveway on Beresford Creek Street. He began playing organized hockey at the age of 6 with the Little Rays at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston.

Today, Hudson practices four to five days a week — three days with his team and two days skating with his dad working drills. He also plays off-season in the summer with several select teams.

“Living in the South, you have to get ice time anyway you can!” said Hudson’s parents, Vuong and Jill Nguyen, who have lived on the island since 2003.

Despite its warm weather, South Carolina is keeping its cool on the ice. This victory marks the first time a team from S.C. has been named national champions — surpassing teams from across the country including Alaska, California and New Jersey. In the final game, Charleston defeated a Georgia team, the Atlanta Madhatters, in overtime to take gold.

Hudson, who plays center, said his most memorable moment from the tournament was “when I scored the game-winning goal in the semifinal and when I got the game-winning assist in the championship game!”

Angela Brady, who serves as registrar for the Charleston Youth Hockey Association, a nonprofit organization that runs youth travel teams in the area, said this accomplishment provides inspiration for younger players just getting involved with the association.

Although most people don’t typically associate the South with ice hockey, Brady said, “It says a lot about the program, that with the right coaches and motivation, it doesn’t matter where you’re from to do your best.”

She credited head coach Matt Mons, who was the general manager and hockey director for the Carolina Ice Palace for 23 years, for leading the team along with experienced assistant coaches Hunter Bishop, Trevor Smith and Nicholas Popp.

“Everyone was elated because we went into the tournament as the underdogs and to win the whole thing was just amazing,” Jill said. “We were all so proud of this team. They are great friends and a great group of boys.”

The boys were even recognized recently for their ability to work together. The Stingrays and Amped Electric presented the team with a $500 donation for showcasing sportsmanship and unity on and off the ice, including volunteering for skills clinics and other community hockey programs.

Brady described Hudson as “a great kid and great player.”

His mom, Jill, agrees. “I feel we have so many reasons to be proud of Hudson, he’s just a really good kid. He is kind and humble but his dad put it best when he said he is so proud of his passion and his work ethic!”

In addition to raising their winning banner at the ice palace, the 14U National Champions will be recognized at the Stingrays home game on Friday, May 28.

Visit charlestonyouthhockey.org or carolinaicepalace.com to learn more.