Schimpf named MaxPrep SC female athlete of the year

Daniel Island resident Emma Schimpf was recently named the MaxPrep female athlete of the year in South Carolina for her outstanding senior season as a member of the Oceanside Collegiate Academy girls’ golf team.

Schimpf’s biggest accomplishment during her high school career was a state record at the Class AAA golf state championship last fall when she carded a two-day total of 133 to win medalist honors.

Schimpf was 11-under-par for the two-day tournament and beat runner-up Sydney Roberts of Chesnee by five strokes for the match, which was held at Hackler Course on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway.

“It’s pretty cool,” Schimpf said. “It’s a big honor that I will always look back on. I played really well during the tournament. The only bogey I had was on the last hole, so I was pretty much bogey free. I made a lot of birdies.”

Schimpf was a two-time individual state champ first in 2019, and again last fall. She has been the Lowcountry golfer of the year as well, including 2019 when she qualified for both the U.S. Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Junior Girls Championship. Schimpf also won the 2020 SCJGA Fall Challenge.

Schimpf comes from one of Daniel Island’s top golf families.

Her older sister, Abbey, plays for the University of South Carolina. The younger Schimpf decided to stay closer to home and will attend the College of Charleston this fall.

The Cougars will get an impact player.

“Emma will have an immediate impact on our program,” CofC coach Jamie Futrell tweeted on National Signing Day. “With her being local, I have been able to watch her develop into a great player over the past few years. She has shown the ability to play at her best in the biggest events.”

Schimpf is spending the majority of her summer practicing and refining her game. She is scheduled to play two tournaments, including the U.S. Women’s Amateur Qualifier, which was scheduled to begin July 6 at the Carolina Trace Country Club (Lake Course) in Sanford, North Carolina.

She is also scheduled to play in The South Carolina Women’s Open in mid-August.

But for now, she’s putting her high school career in perspective.

“It’s pretty crazy that it’s over,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun, and I will remember my teammates, the practice and the matches. It was well worth it. Playing at the college level will be more competitive, and it will be more like the team aspect rather than the individual performance.”

Schimpf hasn’t made it official, but expects to major in business or health when she begins classes at the College of Charleston.