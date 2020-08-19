Schimpf, teammates top Mid-Atlantic golf challenge

Abigail Schimpf added to her already impressive golf curriculum vitae by helping the Carolinas girls’ team capture the 19th Mid-Atlantic Junior Girls’ Challenge.

It was just the most recent accomplishment for the Daniel Island resident, who has a slew of awards and accomplishments during her young – and oh so promising – career.

Schimpf was one of eight golfers from South Carolina and North Carolina who teamed up to defeat eight golfers from Maryland and Virginia to convincingly win the Mid-Atlantic Junior Golf Challenge for the fifth straight year and 13th time overall in the event, which was held Aug. 8-9 at the Danville (Virginia) Golf Club, a 5,935-yard par 70.

Schimpf, who is headed to the University of South Carolina on a golf scholarship, did her part to contribute to the victory. She and Chloe Holder defeated Julie Shin and Elizabeth Coffren, 4 & 3 in four-ball play.

“The team was made up of players from South Carolina and North Carolina, and we had a really good team,” Schimpf said. “And it was fun to play match play and as a team we broke the record for most points earned.”

While the coronavirus pandemic curtailed sports, Schimpf was able to stay sharp despite a limited schedule since the virus shut down sports in March.

“I have only played in a few tournaments this summer,” Schimpf said. “I was able to stay competitive by playing and practicing with my sister.”

Schimpf’s sister is Emma, who will play golf at the next level at the College of Charleston after graduating from high school next year.

Schimpf played high school golf for the first time last fall for Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The season couldn’t have gone any better as the Landsharks posted a 630-688 victory over Bishop England to win the Class AAA state championship.

“Playing high school golf for the first time was a lot of fun,” Schimpf said. “I really enjoyed getting to practice and travel with a team.”

Early in 2019, Schimpf received the Beth Daniel Player of the Year Award.

Daniel, a Charleston native, is a legendary member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association and has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Schimpf will golf for the University of South Carolina this fall. The season is slated to begin in mid-September.

“I chose USC because of the coaches and the chance to compete and learn from competitive players,” Schimpf said. “I don’t know if there is going to be a fall golf season, but a successful first year would be getting into a good routine and becoming comfortable.”

Schimpf will play for Kalen Anderson, who has been at the helm of the program since 2008. The Gamecocks have made eight NCAA Championship appearances in the past 10 seasons and five NCAA Regional titles since 2010.