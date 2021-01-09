Schimpf wows as workhorse in Philip Simmons victory

It was a case of simply following the X’s and O’s to perfection.

As a result, the Philip Simmons High School football team has a chance to begin the season with three consecutive wins in the school’s brief history. The Iron Horses pounded the football all night against Waccamaw to post a 36-14 victory in their home-opener Aug. 27.

On offense, the plays coach Eric Bendig drew up on the chalkboard worked because the line controlled the line of scrimmage most of the night. The Iron Horses managed 6.3 yards per carry against the Warriors. Sophomore running back Isaac Schimpf was the workhorse, carrying 22 times for 165 yards to help the Iron Horses chew up the clock and wear down the visitors.

“We knew he was a good running back, but we had a solid group of running backs,” Bendig said. “We had some injuries and he showed some flashes at Georgetown. This kid is tough and brings something different to the table. He runs tough.”

Quarterback Tripp Williams did a good job of managing the offense and distributing the football. He struggled at times in the season opener, but accounted for four touchdowns in week two. He completed 7 of 15 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Troy Stevenson led the receivers with three catches for 81 yards and two TDs.

He had the longest play of the night with a 42-yard reception.

Williams rushed nine times for 42 yards to finish with 159 yards in total offense.“We kept the game plan simple,” Bendig said. “They were coming off quarantine and we didn’t have a lot of film on them. We were fortunate that we didn’t have to.”

The defense was lights out for the three quarters as they pitched a shutout for the first three quarters. The Iron Horses gave up two scores in the fourth quarter, but backups gained needed experience.

DeVontay McNeil led the Iron Horses with nine solo tackles. He finished with 12 on the night including one for a loss. He also intercepted a pass.

“DeVontay is a freshman, a big-body kid,” Bendig said. “He’s a football player. He can be special if he keeps on working to get better.”

Dan Wojtech led the team with 13 tackles, including seven solo stops. He also picked off a pass.

Per usual, Hunter Ramey was solid with six solo stops en route to a 12-tackle game. He leads the Iron Horses with 22 tackles in two games.

“Dan and Hunter are two of the better inside linebackers in the area,” Bendig said. “You can tell by watching, they play aggressively and control the middle of the field.”

The Iron Horses, who opened the season with a victory over Georgetown, have outscored foes 65-14. They attempt to make it 3-0 when on Friday, Sept. 3, they take on Military Magnet, who are winless thus far on the season.