From scouting to grappling: Cherichello focuses on getting better

Bishop England High School wrestling coach Paul Spence has coached – and mentored – 16 individual state champions in nearly four decades at the school, including Sam Cherichello, who was crowned best in the state last year after winning the Class AA title at 132 pounds.

Spence says Cherichello, who is seeking to repeat as state champ this winter, shares similar characteristics with the other state champs BE has produced.

“They have excellent work habits,” Spence said. “They want to get better, and they work to get better. They are not focused on winning; they focus on getting better. They want to be there because they want to get better, not because a dad or a sibling has wrestled. Heck, I don’t even want them to wrestle because of me. They have to want to get better.”

What might make Cherichello different is that he’s an Eagle Scout. He’s only one of two coached by Spence. The other is Mike Regner, who just happened to win two individual state championships.

Eagle Scout is the highest ranking in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, about only four percent of scouts have reached this milestone after a review process and a requirement of earning at least 21 merit badges – 14 that are mandatory.

An Eagle Scout must demonstrate spirit, which is based on the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that a scout plans, organizes and leads.

Chericello’s service project included building shelters for the Charleston Animal Shelter in Ravenel.

That’s how Cherichello spent his summer.

This winter, he’s focused on getting better and winning another state title.

He’s 15-1 this season, dropping his first match of the season to Rylan Griggs, one of the top wrestlers in the state who competes at the Class AAAA level for Lugoff-Elgin High School.

“It was a tough match,” said Cherichello, who owns a 50-3 record the past two seasons. “In the second period, I was hit with an illegal slam call, which affected my mindset.”

Cherichello and the Bishops begin postseason competition at the end of January with the Region 7-AA duals and conclude it in late February with the individual state championships.

Cherichello topped Military Magnet’s Heicol Jiminez to win the gold medal last winter. It could be more of the same in February as the two wrestlers continue to have success during the 2023-24 season.

“We don’t talk about last year,” Spence said. “Last year was last year. What we talk about is getting better.”

Cherichello discovered wrestling in Ohio, of all places. His family lived in Columbus and his father, Jim, wanted his son, a second-grader at the time, to take up the sport.

“He wanted me to wrestle,” Cherichello said. “He said it was my decision to wrestle or not to wrestle. I fell in love with it.”

Cherichello hopes to continue his wrestling career when he matriculates. He’s been in contact with Newberry and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.