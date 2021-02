The Daniel Island School Osprey seventh grade girls basketball team is led by Head Coach Brian Noone and Assistant Coach Peter Ayers. The team finished in second place of the Trident League at 4-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.

The Osprey seventh grade boys' basketball team is led by Heach Coach Chris Davis and Assistant Coach Anthony Breeze. The team finished fifth in the Trident League at 3-7 overall and 3-7 in league play.