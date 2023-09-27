Shelby Rogers off court: mentor, model, and broadcaster

It should have been one of the highlights of Shelby Rogers’ summer on the WTA Tour. Charleston’s favorite tennis player faced defending champ Elena Rybakina in a first-round Wimbledon match on a star-spangled July 4 before a capacity crowd at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, a crowd that included the legendary Roger Federer and Princess Kate in attendance at Center Court.

But it turned out to be the final match of 2023 for Rogers, who suffered an abdominal muscle injury days before the showdown. The 30-year-old Rogers was in pain, but you couldn’t tell it by her effort in a three-set loss to the defending champ.

Weeks later, Rogers posted photos on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed, urging friends, family and fans not to worry. She promised to return to the court at the appropriate time.

“I had a few injuries,” said Rogers, who missed the summer hardcourt season, which is known as the US Open Series on the road to Flushing Meadows. “Some were a little more serious than others. I had some things that needed to be addressed. There are times when you have to listen to your body, and this was one of those times.”

Rogers might have been recuperating, but there was little time for rest and relaxation.

She became a mentor. She continued to be a fashionista, modeling the latest in the FILA athletic wear line while appearing in a photo shoot in Vanity Fair. And, that radiant smile and wonderful personality were beamed into homes all over the world as she teamed up with Chanda Rubin for some air time on the Tennis Channel, including analysis of the San Diego Open, a tournament that included Emma Navarro, an up-and-coming player on the WTA Tour who just happens to have Charleston connections.

In mid-August, Rogers announced she joined the team of Voice in Sport as a mentor. Its mission is to advocate for girls and women in sport through research, education and advocacy. The organization believes the more support girls and women have in sport the more powerful they become.

“It’s an awesome way to connect with other girls and women in sports. I can’t wait to share my experiences and hear of other girls’ and women’s experiences,” Rogers said. “I get to share my stories with other athletes while learning from other girls’ and women’s experiences.”

Although Rogers did not play in this year’s US Open, she was part of a photo shoot that showcased Fila’s US Open Heritage Collection, which was worn at the Grand Slam by players including Barbora Krejcikova, John Isner, Karolina Pliskova and Diego Schwartzman.

Rogers modeled some of the women’s collection at a Fila shoot, including the Heritage Long Sleeve Crew, which includes stitched lettering for a throwback look and feel.

It wasn’t her first modeling assignment of the year. She was featured along with six other female tennis stars in a Vanity Fair shoot that was titled “American Tennis Has Never Been Hotter.”

Rogers and other players wore designs created by designers including Jimmy Choo, Paco Rabanne with accessories by Cartier, Dior and Tiffany and Co.

Her appearance on the Tennis Channel might offer a glimpse of what life might be like after she calls it a career.

“Working with Chanda was an awesome experience,” Rogers said. “I learned a lot from her. Providing analysis of a tennis match gives you a different perspective. I received a lot of positive feedback. I really enjoyed analyzing tennis but I’m ready to get back on the court.”