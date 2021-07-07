Shelby Rogers enters hardcourt season with 2021 Grand Slam success

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last summer’s Wimbledon Championships and all the other grass-court events on the WTA and ATP tours, Shelby Rogers savored her time as a competitor in tennis’ most prestigious event, which includes all-white attire, the traditional strawberries and cream, a worldwide audience and perhaps a visit from a Royal Family member.

The 28-year-old Lowcountry service- and volley-machine picked up two victories at Wimbledon, which commenced June 28 and concludes July 11. It marked the second time in her career that she reached the third round.

“It was really nice to be back,” said Rogers, who should move up a few rungs from her No. 46 World ranking. “It’s been two years since we played there because COVID wiped out the entire grass season. It’s good to be getting back to normal, although it still has a different vibe to it.”

Rogers was ready for the challenge as she pulled off another big upset. She opened play with a victory over former U.S. Open champ Sam Stosur, and then stunned No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari, 7-5, 6-4.

But her time across the pond ended when No. 18 seed Elena Rybakina was too much for Rogers as she posted a 6-1, 6-4 victory in just over an hour on the court at the All England Club.

Still, Rogers was pleased with her week.

“The first round was such a battle against Samantha Stosur, who has been to the top,” Rogers said. “The victory over Sakkari was a nice validation because I have lost some heartbreakers recently.”

Rogers is back in the United States and plans to take a break as the hard-court season kicks in. She is planning to play in events in San Jose, California; Cincinnati and Cleveland in Ohio; and Montreal, Canada, in preparation for the U.S. Open.

She’s experienced success in New York, reaching the quarterfinals late last summer. The U.S. Open, noted for its fans who can sometimes work themselves into a frenzy, was hushed last year because no fans were in attendance as players performed in a bubble.

“But it’s always special to play in the U.S. Open,” Rogers said. “To be an American and play in this tournament is awesome. It’s prideful to be an American playing in the biggest tournament in America.”

It was Rogers’ second impressive Grand Slam performance of 2021.

Rogers reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January where she battled World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty at Rod Laver Stadium. Barty prevailed in straight sets but Rogers had reason to smile.

She was nearly flawless as she breezed past her first three opponents without losing a set.

Rogers’ resume of Grand Slam events now includes the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open, the 2016 quarterfinals of Roland Garros, the quarterfinals of the 2020 U.S. Open and the third round of the 2017 and 2021 Wimbledon.