SIXTH GRADE OSPREY BASKETBALL TEAMS

Wed, 02/10/2021

The Daniel Island School sixth grade boys' Osprey basketball team is led by head coach Rocky Catalano. They finished the season in first place in the Trident League for their second straight undefeated season at 9-0 in division and league play. 

The Osprey sixth grade girls' basketball team is led by Head Coach Ashley Cohen and Assistant Coach Nathan Delpino. They finished the season in second place in the Trident league at 9-2 in division and league play. 

The Daniel Island News will highlight the seventh and eighth grade teams in upcoming issues of the paper.

