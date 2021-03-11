Small redfish can be rare to find and catch

Last Saturday, Brody and I fished in a Smallest Redfish Tournament. To win the event, we had to catch the smallest redfish using a lure or fly. This was a bit confusing to Brody. He kept giving me the “you want to catch small fish” look. It took a bit of explaining but Brody eventually got the concept.

We launched the skiff into the last half of the falling tide. The wind was blowing, and the temperature was a bit cool. Brody kept giving me the “where is my jacket” look. I explained that we left it at home and wrapped him in a beach towel. He settled down behind the console out of the wind and went to sleep. I guess that catching small redfish was not that exciting to Brody.

After a short run to a shallow flat in the Wando River, I deployed the trolling motor and began looking for small redfish. Brody peeked around the console and gave me the “you can catch small fish without my help” look and went back to sleep. As I patrolled the shallows, I wondered if Brody intended to insult me. It took a bit of looking but I eventually found a school of 12- to 14-inch redfish. They were milling around an oyster bar in about a foot of water. I casted my Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig well beyond the school so the splash would not spook them. Then, slowly reeled the lure into their midst. Boom. Hooked up. The fight was a short one.

So was the fish at 14 inches.

Small but not small enough.

The search continued. I caught a bunch of redfish. However, the smallest one was only 12 inches long. Not small enough to win the tournament. I had fun catching small fish. Brody had a good nap.