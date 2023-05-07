Soccer standout Esse scores on the field and in the classroom

Claire Esse had little time to savor the final goal of her high school soccer career.

The Philip Simmons High School standout opened the scoring in the prestigious Clash of the Carolinas on June 24, and a few days later she was at UNC Greensboro for freshman orientation.

Such is life when you are one of the top soccer players in the Palmetto State with a 4.8 GPA to boot.

Esse was the only player from the Daniel Island area to be selected to play in the Clash of Carolinas, which featured the top senior boys and girls from South Carolina vs. their counterparts in the Tar Heel State.

Esse showcased her skills with a goal from 25 yards out just five minutes into the match to get South Carolina rolling to a 3-1 victory at the WakeMed Soccer Park’s Koka Booth Stadium in Raleigh.

“Scoring that goal, playing in this game was one of the best soccer experiences I’ve had,” Esse said. “The whole experience, from the players to the coaches to the game, was one of my best experiences.

“The goal came so fast and I was so excited,” Esse added. “It put me in the right mindset, and it put us in the right direction.”

Esse’s goal in the all-star game capped an impressive senior season in which she scored 21 goals and collected 12 assists to help the Iron Horses to a 15-4 record.

“It’s so hard to believe my days as a student and athlete at Philip Simmons are over,” Esse said. “Soccer has been such a big part of my life. I have played for Philip Simmons since the eighth grade. We are family. I am going to miss the coaches, staff and players. I was

blessed with a great opportunity to play for a team that pushes you to be your best off and on the field.”

She was at orientation at UNC Greenboro, a school that “blessed me twice.”

“I get to play soccer,” Esse said. “And I received a Bryan School of Business merit scholarship.”

That merit scholarship might be more elite than playing soccer. Only 25 of 600 applicants received the honor.

Esse has taken the matriculation process seriously. She was able to meet six other soccer recruits during orientation and reconnected with the coaches, athletic support staff and tutors.

“That helped me get a feeling of what it will be like in the fall and spring,” Esse said. “The freshmen are excited and coach (Michael) Cole is amazing.”

Esse, who plans to major in business with a minor in interior architecture, will report for preseason workouts on July 23. She said the biggest adjustment from high school to college is the speed of play.

NORTH-SOUTH SOCCER CLASSIC

Philip Simmons’ Riley Beard was the only Daniel Island area player selected to play in the North-South Classic. Beard played for the South, which was on the wrong end of a 4-1 decision.

The South girls gained a 1-0 victory in the event, which was held June 17 at T.L. Hanna High School.