Sometimes you get tricks before treats

Recently, I have been nursing a badly sprained ankle. So, Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, has not been fishing very much. Let me tell you, a bored dog is a dangerous dog.

Here are a few examples:

With a little extra time on his hands, Brody has been dabbling in cryptocurrency. Now, I don’t know much about this stuff. Thus, I am inclined to do what Brody says. When Brody said to buy Solana, we did. It went down. Then he said to buy the dip. We did. Then it went down. If my ankle does not get better soon, I will corner the Solana market (and also need to get a job).

Thankfully, Brody got distracted from buying Solana when he got to thinking about Halloween. Never ever take a bored dog shopping for Halloween costumes. First of all, the choices are nearly endless. Who thinks of all this stuff? After hours of trying costumes on, Brody selected a shark outfit.

Upon returning home, my ankle was killing me. But Brody wanted to fish. Against doctor’s orders, we launched the boat and anchored adjacent to a submerged oyster bar. I cast a Z-Man EZ Shrimp to the bar and let the current sweep it along the bottom. Not my preferred way to fish but I could do it while sitting down. My ankle was throbbing. To my surprise, the trout were crushing the EZ Shrimp. I wondered if that is how it got its name. None of the trout were particularly large but they were fun to catch. It also kept Brody from buying more Solana.

If you come to my house for Halloween, Brody will probably be in a shark costume handing out Solana. However, I am not sure if it is a trick or treat!