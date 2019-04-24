South Coast Lacrosse Association to host ribbon-cutting for new DI lax field

Let the games begin. This weekend, a long-held dream will become a reality for local lacrosse players and fans. On Sunday, April 28, the first of five fields in a new Daniel Island Lacrosse Park will be officially dedicated by the South Coast Lacrosse Association (SCLA) at special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The festivities are set to kick off at 1 p.m. at the new site, which is located at 1651 Oak Leaf Street, and will include complimentary lunch and refreshments.

“We’re super excited,” said Heather Moldenhauer, marketing communications chair for SCLA. “The South Coast Lacrosse Association is pleased to announce our first field is complete! And we are excited to welcome the community to our ribbon-cutting event.”

The day will also feature pick-up lacrosse games for youth of all ages.

“There will be different age groups (participating),” added Moldenhauer. “Those who are seasoned lacrosse players and those who want to just put a lacrosse stick in their hands, there will be a little something for everyone.”

Once the park is fully complete, it will feature five grass fields, lights, a shooting wall and other amenities. The SCLA has been actively fundraising to support the $750,000 project. They recently launched a new brick campaign in which individuals, organizations and businesses can purchase personalized bricks that will be placed in a new promenade that will run the length of the park’s fields.

“It’s a great way to be part of such an amazing project at multiple levels,” said Moldenhauer.

Progress on the new park stalled a bit last fall, when vandals damaged early work on the SCLA’s first field. But after regrouping and making repairs, the initiative got back on track.

“At this point, what we’re still focusing on is creating additional fields,” added Moldenhauer. “It’s limited what we can do with just one field out there, but we’re focusing on continuing to promote the park, continuing to promote the sport, and continuing to drive funds.”

Now that lacrosse is gaining momentum as a popular sport among youth, the timing couldn’t be better to open the park’s first field.

“We’re seeing a growth in participation at the high school level,” noted Moldenhauer. “You’ve got boys’ and girls’ teams forming at the majority of high schools. There is a big movement now with Philip Simmons (High School) to get a girls’ team in lacrosse. And there are multiple club programs that are now offered in the Lowcountry, and we’re seeing an increase in rec participation for lacrosse.”

The mission of SCLA remains the same as it has always been, added Moldenhauer – to continue to educate the Lowcountry community on lacrosse in general and the benefits of physical activity. Opening their first field on Daniel Island will no doubt get them closer to that goal.

“We’re really excited to provide another location for individuals in the Daniel Island community to come out and enjoy some free open space!” she added.

For additional information on SCLA or Sunday’s ribbon-cutting, visit www.southcoastlax.org.

South Coast Lacrosse Association

First Field Ribbon-Cutting

Sunday, April 28

1651 Oak Leaf Street – Daniel Island

1 to 2 p.m. -- Youth events

2 to 3 p.m. -- Middle school events

3 to 4 p.m. – High school events

Ribbon-cutting to be held in between middle and high school events. The day will also include complimentary lunch, refreshments, frozen treats from Pelican’s SnoBalls and more!