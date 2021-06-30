Home / Sports / Speed and spirit draw young participants to 15th annual Daniel Island Kids Triathlon

Speed and spirit draw young participants to 15th annual Daniel Island Kids Triathlon

Wed, 06/30/2021
By: 
Zach Giroux
A double rainbow stretched across the sky overhead the Pierce Park Pavilion just minutes before the start of the 15th annual Daniel Island Kids Triathlon on Saturday, June 26.
 
At 7:30 a.m. sharp, the first wave of swimmers in the 11-14 age group hit the water at the Pierce Park Pool to complete a 200 meter swim, followed by a 5.5 mile bike ride and a 1 mile run. The 7-10 age group performed a 100 meter swim, followed by a 2.4 mile bike ride and a half-mile run.
 
This year, different from races of the past, there was no in-person awards ceremony as a safeguard to COVID-19. Medals were handed out as participants crossed the finish line. 
 
There were a total of 80 participants in this year’s triathlon. The event was $50 to register and capped at a maximum of 100 participants.
 
The top three boys and girls in each age group were awarded ribbons for first, second and third place. The ribbons will be mailed at a later date, according to Daniel Island Community Recreation Center Director Jen Nelsen. 
 
However, the results were released shortly after the completion of the triathlon. Below are the following top-three finishers, boys and girls, from the individual age groups. 
 
RESULTS
 
Ages 7-8 (25 participants)
 
First: Sully Carroll (overall time: 15:48) 
 
Second: Keel Frost (overall time: 17:05)
 
Third: Sophia Davis (overall time: 18:11)
 
Ages 9-10 (33 participants)
 
First: John Warren Cason (overall time: 13:38)
 
Second: Caden Browning (overall time: 13:45)
 
Third: Madelyn Moore (overall time: 14:23)
 
Ages 11-12 (17 participants)
 
First: Iaroslav Abramov (overall time: 30:20)
 
Second: Sean Wilson (overall time: 31:16)
 
Third: Anne Hyde (overall time: 32:40)
 
Ages 13-14 (5 participants) 
 
First: Luke Chapman (overall time: 28:20)
 
Second: Elena Evin (overall time: 34:11)
 
Third: Thomas Coulter (overall time: 34:30)
 
For more results, visit results.raceroster.com/en-US/results/2vev7kk3px97v6pr?sub_event=94025.
 

