Speed and spirit draw young participants to 15th annual Daniel Island Kids Triathlon

A double rainbow stretched across the sky overhead the Pierce Park Pavilion just minutes before the start of the 15th annual Daniel Island Kids Triathlon on Saturday, June 26.

At 7:30 a.m. sharp, the first wave of swimmers in the 11-14 age group hit the water at the Pierce Park Pool to complete a 200 meter swim, followed by a 5.5 mile bike ride and a 1 mile run. The 7-10 age group performed a 100 meter swim, followed by a 2.4 mile bike ride and a half-mile run.

This year, different from races of the past, there was no in-person awards ceremony as a safeguard to COVID-19. Medals were handed out as participants crossed the finish line.

There were a total of 80 participants in this year’s triathlon. The event was $50 to register and capped at a maximum of 100 participants.

The top three boys and girls in each age group were awarded ribbons for first, second and third place. The ribbons will be mailed at a later date, according to Daniel Island Community Recreation Center Director Jen Nelsen.

However, the results were released shortly after the completion of the triathlon. Below are the following top-three finishers, boys and girls, from the individual age groups.

RESULTS

Ages 7-8 (25 participants)

First: Sully Carroll (overall time: 15:48)

Second: Keel Frost (overall time: 17:05)

Third: Sophia Davis (overall time: 18:11)

Ages 9-10 (33 participants)

First: John Warren Cason (overall time: 13:38)

Second: Caden Browning (overall time: 13:45)

Third: Madelyn Moore (overall time: 14:23)

Ages 11-12 (17 participants)

First: Iaroslav Abramov (overall time: 30:20)

Second: Sean Wilson (overall time: 31:16)

Third: Anne Hyde (overall time: 32:40)

Ages 13-14 (5 participants)

First: Luke Chapman (overall time: 28:20)

Second: Elena Evin (overall time: 34:11)

Third: Thomas Coulter (overall time: 34:30)

For more results, visit results.raceroster.com/en-US/results/2vev7kk3px97v6pr?sub_event=94025.