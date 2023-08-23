Spignardo leads Iron Horses to season opener victory

The main attraction in the Aug. 18 Andrews vs. Philip Simmons football game was supposed to be the reveal of the Iron Horses’ starting quarterback, as incumbent Tavien Orellana and Max Stafford battled during spring and into summer for the starting job.

But by the end of the game, the marquee player turned out to be Iron Horse standout senior Michael Spignardo, who was a playmaker at wide receiver and a play-stopper from his safety position.

The 5-11, 170-pounder was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes and nearly scored another on a 52-yard interception return. Throw in seven tackles for an exclamation point, and he helped the Iron Horses gain a 52-28 victory over the Yellow Jackets in the season-opener.

It was Week Zero, a time in the past when only a handful of games were played over the course of the weekend. Now, just about every team gets out of the gate in Week Zero, including Bishop England.

The Battling Bishops made the trip across town to play Porter-Gaud in what is known as the Holy War. If one game is any indication, the Bishops’ offense seems to be running on higher octane than the past couple of years as quarterback Jacob Mackara was in midseason form, completing 13 of 22 passes for 164 yards and three

TDs.

But the defense wasn’t up to the challenge as the Cyclones used a punishing running game to down the Bishops, 35-31. JJ Fludd ran wild with nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns, including one on a punt return against a Bishop defense that has a reputation for its toughness.

The Iron Horses’ season-opener was also its home opener, and coach Eric Bendig knew it was imperative that his team pick up a victory because the Iron Horses embark on a four-week road odyssey that begins with a trip to St. James. They follow that up with road games at Georgetown, Timberland and Aynor before returning to

The Phil on Sept. 22 for a tussle with the Bishops.

“You obviously want to win every game, especially the first one of the year,” said Bendig, whose squad won for the 19th time in 25 games. “Now, it’s a matter of taking each week one game. We hadn’t played a game in 287 days, so it was good to get the win. We did a lot of work to get ready for 10 (regular-season) games, so the 1-0 record goes a long way showing how we prepared for this one.”

Orellana, who passed for 1,472 yards and 17 TDs last year, began his junior season with four completions in six attempts for 41 yards and two TDs. Stafford came in the third quarter and showed talent that should keep Orellana focused and on his toes. His only passing attempt was an incompletion.

The Iron Horses controlled the line of scrimmage and rushed for 299 yards. Markellis Asbury collected 136 yards and a pair of TDs, while Sharod Williams churned and burned for 96 yards and a pair of scores.

Spignardo had the game of his life. He entered the opener with three career receptions for 66 yards, and exited the game as a target who can be counted on with good hands, precise patterns and focus.

Bryce Smalls and Josh Gant produced big efforts on defense. Smalls had 23 tackles and a sack, while Gant tallied 17 tackles.

Bishop England, meanwhile took a 21-14 lead at the end of the first half as Mackara threw three touchdowns passes to three different receivers: Jack Leahy, Connor Layne and Zach Rooney.

Layne had six catches for 40 yards, Leahy caught three passes for 43 yards and Andrew Pride tallied 65 yards with two catches.

Dixon Hardy rushed for 83 yards to lead the Bishops’ running game.

The Bishops continued to play well and took a 31-28 lead with under five minutes left in the third quarter as Julien Mazzarulli booted a field goal and Pride provided defensive points on a 40-yard scoop-and score.

But Fludd scored on a 35-yard run with just under four minutes left in the game to give the Cyclones the victory.

Jack Hughey led the Bishop stoppers with 17 tackles, including six solo stops. He forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Bishop England will play its home opener against First Baptist on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Hurricanes lost a heartbreaker in their season-opener, dropping a 45-42 decision to Northside Christian Academy.