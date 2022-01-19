Spontaneous fishing never spoils the fun

Sometimes fishing does not go according to plan. Saturday was one of those days.

My son Elliott, my brother David, Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, and I pulled away from the dock at 6:30 a.m. Our plan was to hit the 30-fathom curve and troll for wahoo and blackfin tuna. However, upon clearing the jetties, it became clear a 50-mile run was not in the cards. A strong northeasterly wind made sea conditions choppy and confused. Brody described the conditions as “ruff.” Of course, that is the only word Brody knows how to say. But in this case it was appropriate.

Rather than go home, we decided to work our way south to a ledge in 45 feet of water. Traditionally, large schools of redfish spend the winter there. Upon our arrival, the depth finder showed a large school fish holding near the bottom. Brody described this as “ruff.” Which I interpreted as a good place to fish. After moving the Yellowfin into position to drift over the ledge, we dropped Shimano 80-gram wing Fall jigs to the bottom. All three of us hooked up with big redfish. After taking a quick picture and releasing the fish, I moved the boat back into position and we made another drop. Boom, another triple hook up. More high fives. More pictures. More released fish.

As I moved the boat back to the ledge, we all agreed sea conditions were deteriorating. Brody said “ruff.” Which we interpreted to mean “make one more drop and let’s go home.” On the third drop, we tripled up again. In Brody’s words, a “ruff” day turned out pretty well.

Sometimes fishing does not go according to plan. No problem if you have a fish-finding and stock-trading dog!