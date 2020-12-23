Sports Briefs - December 24, 2020

DI’s Mingo to continue rugby at Life University

Khyle Mingo’s rugby career has a new life.

Mingo, a former Bishop England student-athlete who resides on Daniel Island, is wrapping up his undergraduate studies and rugby days at Coastal Carolina University in Conway.

But Mingo isn’t through just yet. He will play rugby when he matriculates to Life University, which is located in Marietta, Ga.

Life University is a private university that focuses on training chiropractors. It was established in 1974, and in addition to undergraduate and graduate programs in health and wellness-oriented fields, it is best known for its Doctor of Chiropractic degree program.

“I liked Life’s core values for rugby and academics,” Mingo said. “I am going to be a chiropractor, so it is a great fit. I like the program, the education and the coach. Their philosophy is ‘The effort you put in pays off on the field and in class.’ ”

Life U is a force in rugby, which was introduced as a sport at the school in 1980, and was reintroduced as a varsity sport in time for the 2010–2011 season. The program competes at the NAIA level and won national championships in 2013, ’16, ’18 and ’19.

Mingo, a native of Connecticut, moved with his family to the Lowcountry in time for high school.

He played football at Bishop England and graduated in 2016. He’s studying public health at Coastal and is in his final semester at the school. He’s serving an internship, setting up workout regimens and nutritional programs for Coastal Carolina’s club sports teams.

He appears regularly on the Dean’s List.

BE volleyball honors

The Bishop England volleyball team wrapped up another successful season, posting a 10-4 record during the abbreviated season, including 8-2 in Region 8-AAA, which was good enough for second place in the league behind Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Leah Zimlich, Carly Searson, Gaby Stuart, Olivia DeMarco, and Catherine Shippee earned postseason honors.

Zimlich, who is only a junior, was a Class AAA all-state selection and the region player of the year after recording 7.2 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. She collected 93 aces, 407 digs and 121 kills.

The senior Searson was a 2020 North-South All-Star Game selection. She tallied 215 digs, 315 serve receptions, 40 aces and 16 kills.

Stuart, DeMarco, and Shippee were the Bishops’ other Region 8 AAA selections.

Moore honored

Former Bishop England basketball standout Rhetta Moore was recently named the Atlantic Sun player of the week honor for a herculean effort to lead the University of North Florida Ospreys in games against Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

Moore, a senior, tallied a career-high 28 points against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 30, and then collected 20 points, four assists and six rebounds against FIU three days later.

She leads the team in minutes played, is second in rebounds with 5.8 per game and is third in scoring at 14.8 points per game.