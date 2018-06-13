Sports Briefs June 14

‘Xan Bowman Bridge to Clemson Scholarship’ awarded to two local

students

Bishop England High School students John Michel and his cousin, Grace Michel, are the first two recipients of the Xan Bowman Bridge to Clemson Scholarship. The awards were announced at the school’s Senior Awards Ceremony on May 25.

Both students received a $5,000 scholarship from funds raised from the first “Xan The Man Golf Tournament,” which was held last October. The event and scholarship are named in memory of former Bishop England and Clemson student Xan Bowman, who passed away on March 5, 2017 at the age of 23.

“Both of the scholarship recipients are dynamic young adults who come from great families and are proud of their academic backgrounds – and future,” stated a post about the winners on the tournament’s Facebook page. “They are so excited to attend Clemson and both have selected a career path. John, who plays on the baseball team, plans to major in Packaging Science. Grace plans to major in speech pathology and is a member of the Bishop England girls’ tennis team.”

A total of 12 BE students will be part of the Bridge to Clemson program this fall.

The second annual Xan the Man Golf Tournament will be held on Oct. 13, 2018 at the Summerville Country Club.

Daniel Island Seawolves win Top Gun Tournament at the new Shipyard Park

The DI Seawolves played their first baseball tournament at the new Shipyard Park the weekend of May 19-20 and took home the top prize in the 13U bracket after a tough fight that involved five total games in two days!

DIS tennis team nets championship victories

The Daniel Island School junior high school division 1 tennis team was a double winner in the Charleston City School League this year. They tied for first place in the top division in the league, and then continued on to win the division 1 playoff tournament. Out of 17 divisions with up to 10 teams in each division this Daniel Island team came out in first place.

DI teen scores SC High School tennis singles’ title

Daniel Island resident Chad Nash, who plays tennis for Hanahan High School, has added a distinguished championship title to his growing tennis resume. Nash was named co-champion of the South Carolina High School League’s Class AAA-AA-A state boys’ tennis singles playoffs. He shares the coveted first place title with Timothy Pitts of Southside Christian. The competition took place in mid-May. Chad, a junior who takes online courses at Laurel Springs, also earned the Sportsman’s Award at the event, which was held at the Cayce Tennis Center.

He has trained extensively at Randy Pate Academy and has a busy summer ahead with regional and national tennis tournaments. According to his father, Tim Nash, Chad is also in the midst of the college recruiting process and will be talking with many school coaches in the coming months.

DISA players experience ‘major’ soccer training!

Soccer players with the Daniel Island Soccer Academy (DISA) took their training to a whole new level last month, after scoring some instruction from Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas First team.

According to a DISA press release, the organization continues to expose local players to professional level training opportunities. The players are closely evaluated to identify their growth and potential as key attributes to perform at the highest levels of competitive play.

This year, the players selected for FC Dallas training immersion were Gabe Conlin, Easton Khouri and Arkar Oo. The players earned the opportunity to train with the FC Dallas First team in their own age division (U12) and then with the U14 First team the following day.

“The exposure placed the boys in direct competition with other gifted players on the professional trajectory!” stated the release.

Arkar, Easton and Gabe join previous DISA players, Luke Evans, Joel Bunting, Ramon Medina and Patrick Khouri who have all experienced various levels of play with FC Dallas.

The relationship between DISA and FC Dallas is a special one which is deeply rooted and solidified by the core values of both clubs. In fact, Coach Luchi Gonzales, Academy Director of FC Dallas states, “Having the boys from DISA training here was a great experience for all parties. We get to stay connected to the Daniel Island community with talented players and coaches who are passionate about the game, and those players and coaches get to learn and be integrated into our extremely competitive environment. I look forward to our continued relationship!”

